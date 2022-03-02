Senior Java Developer

Our client, a household name in the Financial Services sector, is on the lookout for a Senior-Level Java Developer.

Required Technical Skills:

  • Java Core 7/8
  • Spring Boot
  • Jakarta Enterprise Beans
  • Hibernate/ Java Persistence API
  • RESTful Web Services

Advantageous to your application:

  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • IBM DB2
  • Spring Security/ Spring Batch
  • AWS

