Senior Java Developer

Our client, a household name in the Financial Services sector, is on the lookout for a Senior-Level Java Developer.

Sounds right up your alley? Read on!

Required Technical Skills:

Java Core 7/8

Spring Boot

Jakarta Enterprise Beans

Hibernate/ Java Persistence API

RESTful Web Services

Advantageous to your application:

Maven

Jenkins

Git

IBM DB2

Spring Security/ Spring Batch

AWS

Let’s get the ball rolling on a better future today!

