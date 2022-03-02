Senior Java Developer

Our client, a household name in the Financial Services sector, is on the lookout for a Senior-Level Java Developer.
Sounds right up your alley? Read on!
Required Technical Skills:
- Java Core 7/8
- Spring Boot
- Jakarta Enterprise Beans
- Hibernate/ Java Persistence API
- RESTful Web Services
Advantageous to your application:
- Maven
- Jenkins
- Git
- IBM DB2
- Spring Security/ Spring Batch
- AWS
Let’s get the ball rolling on a better future today!
