Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – up to R1m per annum

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Mid to Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in two of their Cape Town units.

You will be responsible for providing IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards .

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years!

Requirements:

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree

5 years + experience in programming and system design

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field

System Design experience advantageous

Knowledge:

Knowledge of databases and integration

Experience with front-end technologies (JSF, Angular, etc.)

Kubernetes / openshift

Springboot

Microservices

JSON Rest services

SOAP web services

Reference Number for this position is LL54656 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

