Senior Java Developer – Pretoria / Semi Remote – R531 to R638 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer to join their highly skilled team of developer.

You will be responsible for proposing and reviewing system design and evaluating alternatives and ensuring that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars.

Requirements:

IT (Diploma / Degree)

Full stack – back end through front end experience

6 to 8 years software development experience in JavaScript

Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable

J2EE 7

Restful API

SOAP

JSON

NetBeans

Eclipse

Spring MVC

Ant

Maven

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is LL53575 which is a Contract position rotating between Pretoria and home offering a contract rate of between R531 to R638 per hour, negotiable on experience.

