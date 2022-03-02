Senior JAVA Software Developer – REMOTE – R918k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

Steadily growing specialised IT services and solutions provider, based in Midrand, wants YOU!!
They are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with a high degree and interest in Linux. The company delivers the finest turnkey solutions to suit their customers’ specific business requirements and strategies.
You should be a self-motivated individual with intermediate to senior level experience in software development who can perform a technical lead role.
Requirements:
- Tertiary Engineering or Computer Science Degree
- 5+ years’ experience as a Java software developer
- Full Stack development experience
- Shell scripting ability for system administration
- Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP)
- Golang, Java, Groovy scripting development experience
Reference Number for this position is LL54618 which is a Permanent position. This position is Remote and offering a cost to company salary of R918k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- TCP
- SOAP
- HTTP
- XML
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree