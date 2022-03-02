Senior JAVA Software Developer – REMOTE – R918k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

Steadily growing specialised IT services and solutions provider, based in Midrand, wants YOU!!

They are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with a high degree and interest in Linux. The company delivers the finest turnkey solutions to suit their customers’ specific business requirements and strategies.

You should be a self-motivated individual with intermediate to senior level experience in software development who can perform a technical lead role.

Spark your interest yet?? Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Tertiary Engineering or Computer Science Degree

5+ years’ experience as a Java software developer

Full Stack development experience

Shell scripting ability for system administration

Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP)

Golang, Java, Groovy scripting development experience

Reference Number for this position is LL54618 which is a Permanent position. This position is Remote and offering a cost to company salary of R918k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

TCP

SOAP

HTTP

XML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position