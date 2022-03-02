Senior MS SQL Developer

Reference: JC52415

Our client who specializes in the import and export of consumables is seeking a Senior MS SQL Developer within the Port Elizabeth Region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and ETL experience.

Performance tuning and optimising SQL query and T-SQL.

Monitor and manage database performance.

Maintain data and code standards.

Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity, and security problems.

Control access permissions and privileges.

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

Ensure that storage, archiving, backup, and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.

Monitor database capacity.

Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth.

Monitor and complete all DBA related Services.

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.

Research and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations for Qualifications & Accreditations.

Position requirements as follows:

Diploma/BCom in IT.

Masters in IT/MS Certificates will be an advantage.

Database Administration experience will be an advantage.

Strong intermediate/Senior (Minimum 5 – 10 years’ experience in SQL development).

Big data process experience.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

SQL

SQL Developer

SQL Server

Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

