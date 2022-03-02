Server Specialist

The Role: A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced server support [URL Removed] primary focus will be Microsoft and Linux related server environments.
Responsibilities:
- Performance monitoring, reporting and tuning of server environment
- Design, Installation and maintenance of servers and client environments according to best practice
- Ensure systems are secure and perform all relevant patches, hotfixes and upgrades
- Provision of support and assistance to server team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation client solutions
- Implementing appropriate solutions in order to achieve 100% uptime
- Providing fellow Microsoft Server and Linux administrators with technical support and guidance
- Conduct regular internal/external and PCI audits of systems
- Manage calls in terms of escalated call times Communicate internal and external call status
- Conduct research on technology, new technology, optimisation and alternative technology
- Continuous investigation into application of best practices and enhancements of the environments
- Adhere to change management processes
- Ensuring the adherence to processes and procedures
- Escalation of any problems with data or delays in projects to relevant management where necessary
- Responding to requests from the business for support
- Assist the business in compiling proposals for new systems and services
- Understanding the information needs, the business objectives and the market sectors that Emid operates in
- Ensuring suitable communication/updates are being provided to internal and external clients on the status of ongoing project work
- Creation and fulfilment of project task allocated
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- MCSE MCTIP: Enterprise administrator or B.Sc. in Computer Science.
- Project management skills and the ability to work without micromanagement by superiors
- Knowledge of SAM and VMware Vcenter 5.5/6.0/6.7.
- An understanding of networking which includes LAN/WAN topology, DHCP and DNS
Preferred Qualification:
- Security and access control on servers and VMware environment.
- MS System support and Microsoft application administration.
- HPE 3PAR storeserv administration and HP Storeonce. Other SAN storage advantageous
- Solid understanding of TCP/IP
Experience Required:
- Experience in configuring Public cloud servers in Azure and AWS advantageous.
- Minimum of six years of experience in Microsoft server products and applications, design, setup, configuration, administration and support.
- Solid experience in planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations.
- Solid experience implementing and troubleshooting Microsoft Windows technologies including Windows Server, IIS, Active Directory, Exchange, WSUS, DFS and WINS.
- Solid experience on VMware platform installations, Vcenter configuration and maintenance.
- High availability and DRS configurations ensuring a 24/7 availability environment
- Experience on server hardware design, configuration and maintenance thereof required.
Key Accountabilities:
- Ability to ??extract? requirements from a user
- Ability to manage customer expectations
- Teamwork ?? Readily shares knowledge and involves self in discussions and processes, contributing towards the teams objectives.
- Displays a willingness to learn and adjust his/her views for the good of the team, together with the impact it has on the team??s performance and delivery, fulfils team responsibilities, demonstrates personal commitment to the team
- Customer service ?? Walking in the customer??s shoes
- Going the extra mile and meeting and managing expectations
- Delivering results ?? Takes action that goes beyond job requirements in order to meet client expectations and achieve objectives.
- Responds quickly, instils a sense of urgency and motivation to provide superior service and delivery in terms of responsiveness, efficiency and turn ?? around times
- Problem solving ?? Solves problems within the context of their immediate environment focusing on the detail and recommending a context specific solution
Personality and Attributes:
- Excellent communication, presentation, and relationship skills.
- Self-starter with excellent organizational, administrative, and interpersonal skills
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
- Emphasising the ability to articulate advanced technical topics and build consensus among business and technical constituents
- Identifies issues problems and opportunities and is able to respond appropriately on the information available
- Chooses appropriate action in defined circumstances.
- Generates alternatives, thinks before acting and able to identify multiple options and ways of doing things.
- Emotional intelligence ?? The ability to use your emotions to cause yourself to take positive action
- Continue to persistently pursue goals even in the face of significant adversity or difficulty.
- Structured approach to problem solving