Server Specialist

The Role: A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced server support [URL Removed] primary focus will be Microsoft and Linux related server environments.

Responsibilities:

Performance monitoring, reporting and tuning of server environment

Design, Installation and maintenance of servers and client environments according to best practice

Ensure systems are secure and perform all relevant patches, hotfixes and upgrades

Provision of support and assistance to server team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation client solutions

Implementing appropriate solutions in order to achieve 100% uptime

Providing fellow Microsoft Server and Linux administrators with technical support and guidance

Conduct regular internal/external and PCI audits of systems

Manage calls in terms of escalated call times Communicate internal and external call status

Conduct research on technology, new technology, optimisation and alternative technology

Continuous investigation into application of best practices and enhancements of the environments

Adhere to change management processes

Ensuring the adherence to processes and procedures

Escalation of any problems with data or delays in projects to relevant management where necessary

Responding to requests from the business for support

Assist the business in compiling proposals for new systems and services

Understanding the information needs, the business objectives and the market sectors that Emid operates in

Ensuring suitable communication/updates are being provided to internal and external clients on the status of ongoing project work

Creation and fulfilment of project task allocated

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

MCSE MCTIP: Enterprise administrator or B.Sc. in Computer Science.

Project management skills and the ability to work without micromanagement by superiors

Knowledge of SAM and VMware Vcenter 5.5/6.0/6.7.

An understanding of networking which includes LAN/WAN topology, DHCP and DNS

Preferred Qualification:

Security and access control on servers and VMware environment.

MS System support and Microsoft application administration.

HPE 3PAR storeserv administration and HP Storeonce. Other SAN storage advantageous

Solid understanding of TCP/IP

Experience Required:

Experience in configuring Public cloud servers in Azure and AWS advantageous.

Minimum of six years of experience in Microsoft server products and applications, design, setup, configuration, administration and support.

Solid experience in planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations.

Solid experience implementing and troubleshooting Microsoft Windows technologies including Windows Server, IIS, Active Directory, Exchange, WSUS, DFS and WINS.

Solid experience on VMware platform installations, Vcenter configuration and maintenance.

High availability and DRS configurations ensuring a 24/7 availability environment

Experience on server hardware design, configuration and maintenance thereof required.

Key Accountabilities:

Ability to ??extract? requirements from a user

Ability to manage customer expectations

Teamwork ?? Readily shares knowledge and involves self in discussions and processes, contributing towards the teams objectives.

Displays a willingness to learn and adjust his/her views for the good of the team, together with the impact it has on the team??s performance and delivery, fulfils team responsibilities, demonstrates personal commitment to the team

Customer service ?? Walking in the customer??s shoes

Going the extra mile and meeting and managing expectations

Delivering results ?? Takes action that goes beyond job requirements in order to meet client expectations and achieve objectives.

Responds quickly, instils a sense of urgency and motivation to provide superior service and delivery in terms of responsiveness, efficiency and turn ?? around times

Problem solving ?? Solves problems within the context of their immediate environment focusing on the detail and recommending a context specific solution

Personality and Attributes:

Excellent communication, presentation, and relationship skills.

Self-starter with excellent organizational, administrative, and interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Emphasising the ability to articulate advanced technical topics and build consensus among business and technical constituents

Identifies issues problems and opportunities and is able to respond appropriately on the information available

Chooses appropriate action in defined circumstances.

Generates alternatives, thinks before acting and able to identify multiple options and ways of doing things.

Emotional intelligence ?? The ability to use your emotions to cause yourself to take positive action

Continue to persistently pursue goals even in the face of significant adversity or difficulty.

Structured approach to problem solving

