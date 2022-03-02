Software Developer C#.NET

Design and Development Web and Mobile applications from user requirements to final implementation and post implementation support.

Provide development support to the development and operations team.

Have a very good understanding of the Visual Studio Development Environment.

Good knowledge of Source Control methodologies and how to correctly utilise them.

Have a good understanding of industry standard architectural concepts and how to successfully implement them.

Ability to self-educate through research and the ability to apply knowledge to real world scenarios.

Ability to to solve complex business challenges with simple maintainable developed solutions.

Must have a can-do attitude.

The position that is available is at the DevRoc’s primary client in Rivonia Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET MVC

.NET Web API

MS SQL

Javascript

Jquery

Bootstrap

Azure DevOps

Cordova

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

DevRoc is a bespoke software development company that focus on providing enterprise development services to our clients and building inhouse software products for consumer consumption.

Our key architectural and design values are simplicity, responsive and solid. This is continuously enhanced and improved through self-education.

