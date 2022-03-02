Strong set of financials from Alviva

South Africa’s largest distribution group, Alviva, has announced a strong set of results for the first six months of the year with revenue soaring by 52% to R11,4-billion. It is also the first set of results from the group since the acquisition of Tarsus Technologies.

EPS was up 201% at 331,6 cents and HEPS up 142% at 265,4 cents.

In a SENS statement, the company says: “The Group has delivered an excellent set of results, with all operating entities delivering either to or in excess of our expectations. The acquisition of Tarsus Technology Group Proprietary Limited with effect 1 July 2021 has had a material effect on these financial results and, in some cases, makes comparison with amounts in the prior reporting period less meaningful.

“Alviva has had a strong start to the reporting period to 30 June 2022. Demand remains buoyant for the products and services that the Group supplies, albeit that both economic and logistical challenges remain. Consequently, the Board is optimistic that the Group will comfortably exceed its earnings from those generated in the previous year.”