Tech Lead / Solution Architect

Mar 2, 2022

  • Relevant qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
  • 8-10 years of relevant experience and exposure of IT solution delivery.
  • At least 6 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development
  • Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions
  • Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:

  • Analyze business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
  • Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.
  • Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.
  • Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
  • Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.
  • Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.
  • Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.
  • Effectively priorities projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.
  • Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.
  • Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain
  • Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.
  • Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.
  • Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
  • Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture.
  • Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.
  • Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions
  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption, and maximize employee productivity.
  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organizational values.
  • Select and recruit suitably talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company
  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
  • Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared between team members.

Learn more/Apply for this position