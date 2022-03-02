Technical Architect

The Role: One of of major client is in search of a strong Technical Architect who is willing to work on a 6 month contract to join their remarkable team.

Responsibilities:

Analysing and translating business information and requirements into proposed solutions

Assist in implementing Platform Governance and Processes

Assist with running projects in Service Now

Assist with the demoing of new Product Lines within Service Now

Assist with managing the current support vendor

Assist with training in Service Now to a selected group of users

Service Now Solution Architecture

Extended knowledge on ITSM and ITBM

Intermediate experience

Good Communication Skills

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

Setup Environments

Document the Environments

Implement Governance and Standards.

Oversee the Solution Architect and Conceptual design.

Monitor the Environment and build automated processes to give business a high-level view of the state of Environments.

Implement Tool chains that will enforce Agile Methodology in Solution Implementation.

Enable De-Ops for deployment process of Solutions Implemented.

