Technical Architect

Mar 2, 2022

The Role: One of of major client is in search of a strong Technical Architect who is willing to work on a 6 month contract to join their remarkable team.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing and translating business information and requirements into proposed solutions
  • Assist in implementing Platform Governance and Processes
  • Assist with running projects in Service Now
  • Assist with the demoing of new Product Lines within Service Now
  • Assist with managing the current support vendor
  • Assist with training in Service Now to a selected group of users
  • Service Now Solution Architecture
  • Extended knowledge on ITSM and ITBM
  • Intermediate experience
  • Good Communication Skills

Key Accountabilities: Duties:

  • Setup Environments
  • Document the Environments
  • Implement Governance and Standards.
  • Oversee the Solution Architect and Conceptual design.
  • Monitor the Environment and build automated processes to give business a high-level view of the state of Environments.
  • Implement Tool chains that will enforce Agile Methodology in Solution Implementation.
  • Enable De-Ops for deployment process of Solutions Implemented.

