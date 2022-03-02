The Role: One of of major client is in search of a strong Technical Architect who is willing to work on a 6 month contract to join their remarkable team.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing and translating business information and requirements into proposed solutions
- Assist in implementing Platform Governance and Processes
- Assist with running projects in Service Now
- Assist with the demoing of new Product Lines within Service Now
- Assist with managing the current support vendor
- Assist with training in Service Now to a selected group of users
- Service Now Solution Architecture
- Extended knowledge on ITSM and ITBM
- Intermediate experience
- Good Communication Skills
Key Accountabilities: Duties:
- Setup Environments
- Document the Environments
- Implement Governance and Standards.
- Oversee the Solution Architect and Conceptual design.
- Monitor the Environment and build automated processes to give business a high-level view of the state of Environments.
- Implement Tool chains that will enforce Agile Methodology in Solution Implementation.
- Enable De-Ops for deployment process of Solutions Implemented.