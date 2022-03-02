TMCEL Mozambique goes live with Ericsson Wallet Platform

TMCEL selected Ericsson to upgrade its existing mobile money service, mKesh, by implementing Ericsson Wallet Platform and the solution is now live.

Ericsson Wallet Platform – Ericsson’s mobile financial Services solution – is a leading financial services platform built on the latest security technologies and open architecture framework principles. More than 300 million people worldwide currently use Ericsson Wallet Platform solutions, delivered by communications service providers.

Ericsson Wallet Platform is aimed at empowering financial management, including for people who don’t have access to traditional banking services. It will deliver easy-to-use financial services to TMCEL Mozambique customers through the ability to store, transfer and withdraw money, pay merchants and utility providers, use financial services such as savings and loans.

The upgrade of the existing mobile financial service solution, mKesh, to Ericsson Wallet Platform will make it easier for TMCEL’s customers to make fast and easy-to-use financial transactions on a next-generation mobile financial service.

Binda Celestino Augusto Jocker, TMCEL chief operational officer, says: “The upgrade of the mKesh mobile financial service with Ericsson is a vital component of our ambition to support digital transformation across Mozambique. Our joint commitment to financial inclusion is important to broaden the depth of the economy in the country.

“Ericsson Wallet Platform gives us the latest security technologies, while the open architecture allows us to offer the solution to a larger part of the people in Mozambique to make financial transactions, broadening our ecosystem and achieve our vision of financial inclusion.”

The mKesh upgrade project is an important milestone in Mozambique’s digital transformation and economic development program and a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country.

Todd Ashton, vice-president and head of Ericsson South and East Africa, says: “Our long-standing partnership with TMCEL is complimented with our Ericsson Wallet Platform to support financial inclusion in Mozambique.

“With Ericsson’s industry leading and state-of-the-art Wallet Platform, we are enabling TMCEL to broaden the community of financial transactions by further contributing to the economic and digital development, connecting and supporting new emerging industries, and accelerating #AfricaInMotion.”