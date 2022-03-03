Backend Developer (Java/Kotlin) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP build a cutting-edge critical real-time communication platform as the next Backend Developer sought by a dynamic HealthTech company. You will also participate in the planning and delivery of a scalable architecture that can support a high load with full redundancy. The successful candidate must have a minimum of 5 years in a similar role in a commercial environment – preferably one with external users, be familiar with deployment to Linux environments, able to use distributed source control systems, Relational Databases, Message Queues and REST and Java/Kotlin proficiency. This is a fully remote position.

DUTIES:

Key Responsibilities –

Contribute to the scalable and reliable architecture.

Develop and maintain the core backend components.

Establish automated deployment and testing processes.

Integration with third party systems.

Tasks –

Develop and maintain the core system components of the communication platform.

Contribute to architecting and deploying a system that can scale according to demand with the necessary fault tolerance and redundancy structures in place.

Manage deployment to cloud providers.

Ensure databases are designed and performing optimally.

Research and evaluate new technologies, components and tools for inclusion in the environment.

Involvement in the full software development lifecycle, including Agile processes: SCRUM and Sprint planning. Continuous Integration and automated deployment. Maintain an automated testing environment.

Planning and architecture.

Maintain production systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years of Backend Development experience in a commercial environment (preferably one with external users).

Java / Kotlin experience.

Familiarity with deployment to Linux environments.

Competent in using distributed source control systems.

Strong Relational Database experience.

Message Queues and REST services.

Advantageous –

Cloud platform experience.

Worked with Akka.

Event-driven architecture and CQRS.

Microservices architectures.

COMMENTS:

