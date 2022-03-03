BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Gather, understand, analyse, evaluate and document Business Users’ BI requirements and then translate these requirements into BI technical solutions that adhere to BI best practices. Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

• Understand , analyse , evaluate and document BI requirements from business, including

o Analytical processes and the KPIs/measures related to these processes.

o Functional design of BI solution (reports and dashboards).

• Document and refine BI technical requirements w.r.t.

o Data modelling requirements (reporting and business dimensions).

o Source-to-target mappings.

• Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

• Work closely with the BI Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design and implement BI solutions.

• Performs functional testing and data validation of reports and other BI deliverables before presenting to Business Users.

• Assist business during user acceptance testing.

• Provide input for BI user training.

• Provide assistance to business during BI implementations.

• Provide input to Data Governance and BI Quality Assurance initiatives.

• Remain current with BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.

• Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with other BI teams and relevant IT teams (Business Process Analysts, BI source systems).

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

• High attention to detail coupled with high accuracy.

• Excellent documentation skills.

• Possess analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

• Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

• Delivery and solution focused.

• Results driven.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

• Knowledge of Business Analysis techniques and methodologies.

• Knowledge of BI and Data Warehouse environments and best practices.

• Good general understanding of the retail industry and business processes.

• Able to work within the framework of the BI methodology.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

• Business-related qualification, FTI or similar BA qualification will be advantageous

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

• A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Business Analysis related role and a minimum of 3 years’ experience a BI Business Analyst role.

• BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a BI environment

• Experience in Financial DWH implementations

