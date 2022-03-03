Cloud Solutions Architect (C#.NET/Azure) TB at Mediro ICT

Recruiting a Solutions Architect to lead and support architecture activities that guide the development and management of corporate banking and trading solutions proactively and holistically.

Solutions include projects, products, systems (including applications, technologies, processes, and information), shared infrastructure services and shared application services.

The solutions architect will need to have a deep understanding of business goals, objectives and business outcomes, business capabilities and business processes.

Enable others with a focus on knowledge sharing, pairing, presentation and mentoring.

Assisting with the adoption of a Lean / Agile development mind-set.

The solution architect must be able to provide the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to support the development of technology solutions to ensure that solutions meet business needs and align with architectural governance and standards.

The solutions architect must be able to create deliverables for managing the organization’s portfolio of “as is” and “to be” solutions — including systems (applications, processes, and information), shared application services and components to enable and drive targeted business outcomes.

South African citizens can only apply. Leading Financial Service Provider based in Sandton is recruiting a Cloud Solutions Architect (permanent) with Azure experience to join their dynamic team. Minimum Requirements

IT Degree/National Diploma with 8 to 10 years’ experience in a similar role.

5 years minimum experience with architecting applications for the cloud (Azure).

Capable of designing and coaching engineering team to build for both high availability and scalability, architecting for failure, working across a broad group of architects to ensure solutions are well designed and alignment to group strategy and technology governance.

An excellent knowledge of application integration patterns across a diverse ecosystem of on-prem built applications, COTS and SaaS systems.

Proficient technical knowledge and experience with:

C#, Java

.Net 4.6 / .Net Core

Angular / React

NodeJS

Strong database knowledge (Relational & NoSQL)

Cloud Azure

Infrastructure as code

Working knowledge of:

Continuous Deployment

Event Sourcing

SaaS

CQRS

DDD

Contract-based testing

JavaScript

Kubernetes

CosmosDB

