Data Scientist at Iot.nxt

The role of an experienced Data Scientist is to leverage vast amounts of data and deliver insight daily. The job incumbent will have the mathematical and statistical expertise you would expect, but a natural curiosity and creative mind. As you wrangle, interpret, and clean data, we will rely on you to ask questions, connect the dots, and uncover opportunities that lie hidden within-all with the ultimate goal of realising the data’s full potential. This role forms a part of IoT and AI specialists and leverage your expertise to create new solutions for the future.

Work as data scientist, identifying and integrating new datasets that can be leveraged through our product capabilities

– Work closely with the business and engineering teams to strategize and execute the development of new products

– Execute analytical experiments methodically to help solve various problems and make a true impact across various domains and industries

– Identify relevant data sources to mine for client business needs, and collect large structured and unstructured datasets and variables

– Devise and utilise algorithms and models to leverage big data stores, perform data and error analysis to improve models, and clean and validate data for uniformity and accuracy

– Analyse data for trends and patterns, and Interpret data with a clear objective in mind

– Implement analytical models into production by collaborating with software engineers and developers

– Communicate analytic solutions to stakeholders and implement improvements as needed to operational systems

– Collaborate with business and product engineering to develop an understanding of needs

– Research and devise innovative statistical models for data analysis

Desired Skills:

Python

Data Management

predictive modelling

Forecasting

pandas

Pytorch

Cloud technology

hypothesis testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IoT.nxt is a global Internet of Things company offering dynamic software and hardware IoT solutions. A small start-up founded in 2015, the company has increased its headcount by a staggering 30x in 6 years. In 2019, telecoms giant Vodacom acquired a 51% stake in [URL Removed] a move indicative of the reputation and value the IoT solutions platform has established.

Learn more/Apply for this position