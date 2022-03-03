Embedded Software Engineer Team Lead at Let’s Recruit

Our Cape Town client has a position available for a Team Lead in Embedded Software.

Responsibilities:

In this role you will manage and mentor Junior Engineers and work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Requirements:

Masters (desired) or Bachelors (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science with relevant work experience.

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development.

Proficient in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g., Bash, Bourne shell, Python). Additional recommendations: Assembler experience. Experience with other languages such as ADA, Lua, Rust, VHDL and/or Verilog. Experience with multi-threaded programming.

Experience with embedded operating systems platforms such as Linux, Unix and other.

Extensive experience with development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Knowledge of hardware architecture such as ARM, MIPS and X86.

Knowledge of major IP protocols, interfaces and hardware subsystems i.e., TCP, IP, Ethernet, ARP, ICMP and/or UDP.

Knowledge of network device operation such as parsing, classifying, filtering and forwarding traffic.

Knowledge of network switching and routers, L2 bridging, STP and L3 routing.

Knowledge and experience regarding the implementation of network protocols, device driver and network stack internals for Linux.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience with Linux kernel development.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL).

About The Employer:

Our client is a semiconductor company that drives innovation and economics in the most promising technology areas globally.

The company delivers innovative solutions in connectivity, storage, and machine learning for cloud, automotive, smart city and emerging applications. Leveraging optimized architecture and advancements in power and process efficiencies, our client’s experienced team is delivering leading edge performance for emerging market opportunities worldwide.

