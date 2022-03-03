Excel Visual Basics Applications Developer

Excel Visual Basics Applications Developer

Epping Cape Town

Permanent

Work Remotely: No

As a Data Manager/ VBA developer the person will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancements of current reporting tools and applications, perform on projects of moderate to high complexity that impacts multiple departments, systems, or workflows.

The successful candidate must have strong knowledge and development experience with ExcelVBA and integrate queries on MySQL and SQL.

Duties

Assist with reporting analysis to define best tools and reporting methods

Database management and enhancements

Develop tools to increase reporting speed and accuracy across all functions (marketing, admin, finance, etc)

Basic audit on current developments, databases, and maintenance

The successful candidate will have the following:

BS in Computer Science or related area.

Proven background in MS Excel VBA Programming and coding.

Expert knowledge of Excel and Visual Basic for Applications (VBA); macros, user-defined functions, Evaluates and troubleshoots existing VBA-enabled templates to fix defects and optimize execution. VB skillset would be advantageous.

Strong knowledge of databases and reporting skills

Knowledge of SSRS is a major plus

Skills

Work both independently and as part of a team.

Strong business and collaboration skills, and responsive to service needs and operational demands.

Effective time management skills.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Customer Focus.

Education:

Bachelors (Required) in Computer Science or a related area

Experience:

Expert knowledge Excel and Visual Basic for Applications: 3 years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Excel

VBA

Visual Basic Programming

Mysql

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A South African company that provides web development and marketing services for companies in France and internationally is looking for a skilled VBA developer to join their dynamic team.

