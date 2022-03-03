Full Stack Software Developers at Headhunters

Our client who is in the Supply Chain industry seeks two Intermediate Full Stack Software Developers.
Requirements:
- IT relevant qualification preferred.
- Three or more years experience.
- Tech stack
- .NET Core
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Postgres
- SQL
- Developers will need to be based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha if possible.
This is mostly a remote role, although successful candidates can work from the office if preferred.
