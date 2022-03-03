Half of employees use unauthorised file services to complete work

A new report from KnowBe4 Research – “Shadow IT is Real” – has revealed that shadow IT is a genuine risk for organisations, with half of all employees using unauthorised file services to complete work.

The research report examines the prevalence of two common insecure practices using survey responses from over 435 000 participants across global regions and industries. The first analysis covers the use of unauthorised cloud services to store information and communicate in the workplace. The second analysis reviews the prevalence of downloading content through unauthorised file sharing networks using work computers.

Highlights from the findings include:

• Asia and Oceania are regions with worryingly high rates of both practices, while Africa is consistently the best performing.

• Finance- and technology-based industries are comparatively better than many other industries, while construction-, manufacturing-, educational- and government-based organisations are the poorest performing.

“The findings from this research are very concerning because employees are exhibiting insecure behaviours that are putting their organisations at significant risk,” says Kai Roer, chief research officer at KnowBe4. “The concept of shadow IT has a direct impact on the level of security culture exhibited at an organisation. To combat shadow IT, organisations should focus on strengthening their security culture and increasing employees’ level of security awareness.

“It is especially important for employees to understand and take responsibility for how their insecure behaviours can ultimately affect the organisation’s reputation and bottom line.”

To download “Shadow IT Is Real”, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/hubfs/Quarterly_Report_Q1_2022%20(2).pdf.