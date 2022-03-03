Integration Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY AS PER THE SPEC BELOW
Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent
5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution
3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off
Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools
Limited knowledge of software development
Extensive experience in Integration Testing
APITesting
Web services Testing
Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques. Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework
Knowledge of C# and JAVA
UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience
Experience in ISO Testing
Agile Testing
Experience in Automating API services
Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing
Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases
Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off
Executing test scripts and analysing test results
Operating in DevSecOps environment
Working across multiple applications and networks
Develop and execute Test Automation through LoadRunner – MF ALM plugin
Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities
Run automated testing scripts
Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements
Define regression packs based on critical business processes
Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts (accordingly (Long term goal)
Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above
Conceptual Thinking
Attention to detail
Excellent written and oral Communication
Managing complexity and ambiguity
Ability to learning quickly
Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others
Management Reporting
Resilience; and Self-starter
Integration Testing Approach
Integration Testing Plans
Integration Testing Scripts
Read development code
Operate in DevSecOps
Test Execution Results
Defects Management Reports
Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates
Test Closure Reports
Integration Test Closure Report
Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
Test Completion Sign Off