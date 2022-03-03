Integration Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY AS PER THE SPEC BELOW

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent

5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off

Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools

Limited knowledge of software development

Extensive experience in Integration Testing

APITesting

Web services Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques. Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

Experience in ISO Testing

Agile Testing

Experience in Automating API services

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing

Validating that Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off

Executing test scripts and analysing test results

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Working across multiple applications and networks

Develop and execute Test Automation through LoadRunner – MF ALM plugin

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities

Run automated testing scripts

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts (accordingly (Long term goal)

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Conceptual Thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and oral Communication

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Ability to learning quickly

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others

Management Reporting

Resilience; and Self-starter

Integration Testing Approach

Integration Testing Plans

Integration Testing Scripts

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

Test Closure Reports

Integration Test Closure Report

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off



Learn more/Apply for this position