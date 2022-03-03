Intermediate C# Developer (WFH) at Headhunters

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team.
This is work from home role.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric Qualification
- 3 or more years of experience as a C# Developer
- B.Tech Information Technology, Microsoft Certifications, or similar qualifications (Advantageous)
- Experience working in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Logistics or Healthcare Industry (Advantageous)
KEY OUTPUTS:
- Analyse client requirements, identify needs and design, test and develop software to meet those needs.
- Ensure that SPRINT deadlines for development projects are met and participating in sprint meetings
- Ensure that comprehensive unit testing is done for each unit of work
- Participate in code reviews and developer testing to ensure quality
- Continuously improving skills and keeping up-to-date on new development tools, programming techniques and industry trends by participating in educational opportunities, professional discussions and research.
- Understanding and analysing client needs and adherence to client code style requirements
- Creating and updating technical documentation for each unit of work internally
- Providing progress feedback to management and project stakeholders
- Working in a SCRUM environment to plan and estimate work at different levels (story, sprint, release)
- Partner and collaborate effectively cross functionally across departments
- Undertake complete ownership and accountability for development work, manage priorities and time allocation with minimal supervision
- Offering technical guidance and logical suggestions and evaluate alternative technologies.
- Participate effectively in learning and development by sharing knowledge in a team environment
- Proactively evaluate systems, integrations, and business processes to identify opportunities for improvement
- Identify risks and issues and proactively mitigate the risks by addressing and resolving them
KEY KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- Excellent C# knowledge.
- Excellent knowledge of .NET Framework (.Net Core a bonus)
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
- Excellent knowledge of MVC and MVVM design patterns
- Good knowledge of WPF.
- Good knowledge of Entity Framework
- Good knowledge of Crystal Reports
- Fair knowledge of Prism
- Fair knowledge of RabbitMQ or similar
- Expected skills in Git, SVN, and SOLID Principles, Object Orientated Design, Unit Testing, and design patterns.
- Bonus: knowledge of WinForms, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Web Development Frameworks (Vue, React, Angular), Telerik Controls
