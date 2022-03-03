IT Support Officer

My Client in the Motor Industry is looking for an IT Support Officer.

You will monitor and maintain the company computer systems. Install and configure hardware and software, resolve technical issues as they arise.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

IT Degree (Required)

Minimum 3 years in IT Support in a large corporate environment

Minimum 3 years of IT support troubleshooting

In-depth technical knowledge of Ms Windows, Ms Office products, Networking, hardware (Workstations/ PC / Laptop/ Server hardware)

Duties:

Support, monitor and maintain the office computer systems and networks

Website support and maintenance

Set up accounts for new users and devices and assist with password or login problems.

Setup and configuration of laptops and telephones

Repair and replace equipment as necessary

General IT maintenance

Troubleshoot and resolve issues with software or hardware.

Maintain procedures and reports that provide technical support to the entire organization.

Support the implementation of new solutions or applications.

Test, evaluate, and make decisions about new technology for the business.

