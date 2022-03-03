Java Developer

Mar 3, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.
  • Back-end developer and Full Stack Development
  • Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields
  • 8 years experience in Java Development
  • Excellent understanding of java 8+
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development
  • Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

What Technologies you will use:

  • Java 8+
  • Spring Boot 5+
  • Angular 5+
  • Linux experience

Advantageous:

  • React
  • Kafka
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker

Onsite work required.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position