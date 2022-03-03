Java Developer

What you will be doing:
- Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.
- Back-end developer and Full Stack Development
- Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields
- 8 years experience in Java Development
- Excellent understanding of java 8+
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development
- Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring
What Technologies you will use:
- Java 8+
- Spring Boot 5+
- Angular 5+
- Linux experience
Advantageous:
- React
- Kafka
- Kubernetes
- Docker
Onsite work required.
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.