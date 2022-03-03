Java Developer

What you will be doing:

Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.

Back-end developer and Full Stack Development

Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

8 years experience in Java Development

Excellent understanding of java 8+

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

What Technologies you will use:

Java 8+

Spring Boot 5+

Angular 5+

Linux experience

Advantageous:

React

Kafka

Kubernetes

Docker

Onsite work required.

