JavaEE Backend Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Consulting Firm in Pretoria seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking JavaEE Backend Developer to join its team. Your role will entail designing cutting-edge Java applications and product roadmaps while conducting Integration & Regression Tests and mentoring junior Devs. You must possess a BSc/BEng Software Development Degree from an accredited tertiary institution with at least 5 years’ JEE experience and other tech skills should include JMS, REST, Maven, Spring, JPA, SQL, XML and JSON.

DUTIES:

Design and develop Java applications to best practise.

Work with the Product Owner to develop the product’s roadmap.

Interact with Business Analysts, Developers, and Testers in an Agile environment.

Quality assure solutions, Integration and Regression Testing.

Develop software that works in Africa with DevOps/IoT solutions.

Assist in mentoring of juniors.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc or BEng Software Development Degree from a reputable institution.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years JEE experience.

Knowledgeable in JMS, REST, Maven, Spring, JPA, SQL, XML, JSON.

Able to research new technologies and experiment with and apply them quickly.

ATTRIBUTES:

High analytical proficiency.

Be able to work well in a team.

Have initiative to maintain highly quality work.

COMMENTS:

