Jnr Project Manager

Mar 3, 2022

  • Jnr Project Manager with the following responsibilities:
    * Developing detailed Project plans and managing
    Project progress
    * Ensuring Resource availability and allocation
    * Delivering every Project on time within Budget and Scope
    * Client Management and clear written and Verbal
    communication
    * Strong Commercial understanding to ensure Financial
    condition of Project
    * Ability to manage a number of Projects simultaneously
    * Problem solving skill and Risk anticipation compulsory

    4 – 6 Year’s experience in the Engineering sector
     Experience or knowledge of Water Treatment Technologies
    * Willingness to be hands on and participate in Project
    Construction

