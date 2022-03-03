.Net Core Developer (C#) – Remote – R780k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Our client an online development Company with a variety of large corporate clients is looking to onboard a Mid-level .Net Developer with at least 5+ years’ experience.
The focus here is teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results. You need to have a strong understanding on design patterns and principles and designing and building REST APIs.
Requirements:
- Mid-Level .Net Core Developer
- C#
- Web APIs
- SQL 2016+
- Visual Studio
- Source Control
- jQuery
- Ajax
- CSS3
- HTML5
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CSS
- SQL
- HTLM
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree