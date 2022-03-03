.Net Core Developer (C#) – Remote – R780k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Our client an online development Company with a variety of large corporate clients is looking to onboard a Mid-level .Net Developer with at least 5+ years’ experience.

The focus here is teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results. You need to have a strong understanding on design patterns and principles and designing and building REST APIs.

Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Mid-Level .Net Core Developer

C#

Web APIs

SQL 2016+

Visual Studio

Source Control

jQuery

Ajax

CSS3

HTML5

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52499 which is a remote position offering a cost to company salary of R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

CSS

SQL

HTLM

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position