Project Manager II at Datonomy Solutions

Job Spec:

To manage and deliver medium projects from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed.

Projects could be associated with any discipline e.g. property; engineering; information technology; in line with the business strategy.

Project Management Certification is essential. Banking experience is beneficial.

Location: On site (Sandton, Johannesburg)

Contract Duration: 12 Months

Desired Skills:

