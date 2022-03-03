SAP ABAP OO Developer (MM/SD/FI) R1869 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Mar 3, 2022

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP development. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Job functions:

  • SAP ABAP Development.
  • Analyze and solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI.
  • Update and maintain all SAP specification documents.
  • Unit test to be performed, Integration test.
  • SAP Security Notes implementation.
  • Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach.
  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the business case.
  • Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organization.
  • Translating and simplifying requirements, requirements management and communication.
  • Requirement analysis and document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

Requirements:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Agile an advantage.

Technical/functional skills and experience required:

  • ABAP and ABAP OO
  • SOAP & RESTful web service.
  • Script Writing, Smart Forms and Workflow.
  • User exists, database updates and function modules.
  • Batch Programming and IDOC’s.
  • Trouble shooting and debugging skills.
  • Dialogue & Interface programming and module programming.
  • CHARM.
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
  • Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA (Service level agreement).
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.

