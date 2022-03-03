SAP ABAP OO Developer (MM/SD/FI) R1869 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP development. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Job functions:

SAP ABAP Development.

Analyze and solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI.

Update and maintain all SAP specification documents.

Unit test to be performed, Integration test.

SAP Security Notes implementation.

Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach.

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organization.

Translating and simplifying requirements, requirements management and communication.

Requirement analysis and document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

Requirements:

5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Agile an advantage.

Technical/functional skills and experience required:

ABAP and ABAP OO

SOAP & RESTful web service.

Script Writing, Smart Forms and Workflow.

User exists, database updates and function modules.

Batch Programming and IDOC’s.

Trouble shooting and debugging skills.

Dialogue & Interface programming and module programming.

CHARM.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA (Service level agreement).

Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.

