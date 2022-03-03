SAP ABAP OO Developer (MM/SD/FI) R1869 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP development. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
Job functions:
- SAP ABAP Development.
- Analyze and solve SAP issues all areas MM, SD, FI.
- Update and maintain all SAP specification documents.
- Unit test to be performed, Integration test.
- SAP Security Notes implementation.
- Support Functional team with issues and provide a solution-based approach.
- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organization.
- Translating and simplifying requirements, requirements management and communication.
- Requirement analysis and document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements
Requirements:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in SAP ABAP.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Agile an advantage.
Technical/functional skills and experience required:
- ABAP and ABAP OO
- SOAP & RESTful web service.
- Script Writing, Smart Forms and Workflow.
- User exists, database updates and function modules.
- Batch Programming and IDOC’s.
- Trouble shooting and debugging skills.
- Dialogue & Interface programming and module programming.
- CHARM.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Handling ticket and task within the defined SLA (Service level agreement).
- Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.