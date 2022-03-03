Senior Java Developer

Our client, a giant in the Financial Services space, is on the hunt for a Senior-level Java Developer.

Does this sound like something you would be interested in? Read below!

Technical Skills Required:

5+ years’ experience developing in Java.

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Microservices

Docker

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Areas of Responsibility:

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc

Let’s get those applications in!

