Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Requirements:

Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree

5 years + experience in programming and system design

Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version

SOAP and Restful Services

OCEP

Microservices

Spring boot (highly advantageous)

Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (INT/QA/PROD environments)

GitLab CI/CD; Docker

Kafka

Maven, Gradle

CI/CD

NLP

Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence

AWS (highly advantageous)

Agile Development Methodology

MySql Database Also have good knowledge in

Wildfly

Genetics Mesh

Reference Number for this position is LL53533 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands offering a cost to company salary of R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

