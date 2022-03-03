Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

Mar 3, 2022

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Requirements:

  • Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree
  • 5 years + experience in programming and system design
  • Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version
  • SOAP and Restful Services
  • OCEP
  • Microservices
  • Spring boot (highly advantageous)
  • Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux (INT/QA/PROD environments)
  • GitLab CI/CD; Docker
  • Kafka
  • Maven, Gradle
  • CI/CD
  • NLP
  • Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence
  • AWS (highly advantageous)
  • Agile Development Methodology
  • MySql Database Also have good knowledge in
  • Wildfly
  • Genetics Mesh

Reference Number for this position is LL53533 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands offering a cost to company salary of R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

