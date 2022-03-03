Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.
Requirements:
- Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree
- 5 years + experience in programming and system design
- Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version
- SOAP and Restful Services
- OCEP
- Microservices
- Spring boot (highly advantageous)
- Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux (INT/QA/PROD environments)
- GitLab CI/CD; Docker
- Kafka
- Maven, Gradle
- CI/CD
- NLP
- Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence
- AWS (highly advantageous)
- Agile Development Methodology
- MySql Database Also have good knowledge in
- Wildfly
- Genetics Mesh
Reference Number for this position is LL53533 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands offering a cost to company salary of R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
