Senior Java Developer – Rosebank – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading financial institution based in the North of Johannesburg has a challenging and new opportunity available for a top-notch Senior Developer to join their team of dedicated and highly skilled Developers.

You will be responsible for the design, implementation and technical support activities required to maintain an Online Payments environment.

This is a great chance to play a critical part in a team driving change and working on world class tech. Send your CV today if you want to be part of this amazing team.

Requirements:

BCom, BSc Computer Science, Information Systems or related IT qualification

5 – 10+ years of development experience

Be AGILE and have the ability to pivot fast

Good understanding of Networks, Databases, Operating Systems, Storage and Security, Site Reliability Engineering (Observability, Resilience and Automation), Mobile App / Progressive Web App Development

Agile

Docker

OpenShift

Kubernetes

Cloud

AWS

Azure

DevOps

Terraform

Chef

Gitlab

Reference Number for this position is LL54551 which is a Permanent position based in Rosebank offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

