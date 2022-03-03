Senior Software Engineer at Iot.nxt

The purpose of this role is to utilize the Microsoft .NET application development platform, C# and .Net Core with some React and Typescript to tackle cutting-edge projects. The Software Engineer engages in identifying, designing, deploying, and testing a software system they have built from the ground up. It can range from creating internal programmes that can help businesses be more efficient to producing systems that can be sold on the open market. Once software developers have delivered the final software system, they will also help in maintaining and updating the programme to ensure that all security problems are fixed, and it operates with new databases.

Develops information systems by designing, developing, and installing software solutions.

– Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

– Develops software solutions by studying information needs, conferring with users, and studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes.

– Investigates problem areas.

– Follows the software development lifecycle.

– Documents and demonstrates solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

– Prepares and installs solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and programming.

– Improves operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.

– Obtains and licenses software by obtaining required information from vendors, recommending purchases, and testing and approving products.

– Protects operations by keeping information confidential.

– Provides information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.

– Accomplishes engineering and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Desired Skills:

.NET Frameworks

Microsoft Azure / AWS.

Agile development practices

Docker containers and Kubernetes.

microservices.

concurrent systems advantageous.

Programming skills

Software design patterns and principles

Problem-solving

Expert C# coding experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IoT.nxt is a global Internet of Things company offering dynamic software and hardware IoT solutions. A small start-up founded in 2015, the company has increased its headcount by a staggering 30x in 6 years. In 2019, telecoms giant Vodacom acquired a 51% stake in [URL Removed] a move indicative of the reputation and value the IoT solutions platform has established.

