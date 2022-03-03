Support Engineer (Tier 3) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

One of SA’s leading employers is looking for a Tech Support resource. You will have the opportunity to work with an international team, be involved with big data, machine learning and to work with online condition monitoring. This is a permanent position offering one of the most generous pension benefits, medical, bonuses and paid training.

Role Responsibilities:

Delivering high quality customer service via telephone and email or other appropriate communication channels.

Supporting internal and external customers on cloud security solutions.

Acting as Subject Matter Expert in select technological areas to support team members.

Acquiring and documenting in-depth technical knowledge of the company products and services.

Determining security violations and inefficiencies by conducting periodic audits.

Upgrading network and infrastructure systems.

Implementing / maintaining security controls.

Identifying and solving potential and actual security problems.

Assessing the current situation, evaluating trends and anticipating security requirements.

Designing / deploying functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN).

Setting up / managing firewalls.

Configuring and installing software, servers, routers and other network devices.

Monitoring network performance and integrity.

Resolving issues tiers of support have escalated by troubleshooting cloud and local infrastructure.

Supporting services for Microsoft related technologies: Azure, Office 365, Windows Server, SharePoint, etc.

Technical services and support of VoIP telephony solutions.

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualifications would be ideal.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6 – 10 years experience in a technical support role (Tier 3 preferable)

Hands-on experience dealing with hardware related issues.

Experience with the following:

Azure | Office 365 | Cyber Security



Networking | SharePoint | Vulnerability Management



VoIP | Windows | Ubuntu (Ideally) | Linux | Firewalls

