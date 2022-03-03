Technical Business Analyst – Remote R550k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Our client that focusses on automation within the insurance sector requires a Technical Business Analyst to join their growing team. They use intelligent claims origination to capture loss information from brokers or customers and give a human feel to the exchange of multi-step communications to provide an improved customer experience.

In this role you will be required to identify, document and analyse business rules that govern the implementation of business processes and to lead workshops with stakeholders to understand business requirements and validate that these requirements are specific, defined and achievable

If you are a good communicator, problem-solver, and you think critically, then this may be the right opportunity for you, APPPLY NOW and be part of this developing business that enables insurance companies to take major step towards becoming true digital insurers.

Requirements:

3 to 4 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role on large and complex projects

Strong skills in business process mapping and business process reengineering

Experience facilitating workshops and focus groups both virtual and physical

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills both oral and written

Good working knowledge of BPMN Visio, Project

Advanced Excel Skills

Foundational understanding of basic scripting and programming languages (SQL, JavaScript, python, Java etc…)

Insurance industry experience

Good working knowledge of Camunda BPMN tool

Knowledge of both Agile and waterfall methodologies

Experienced in working with Artificial Intelligence

Qualification requirements:

3 year degree or diploma in an Information Systems or Quantitative Analytics degree or alike

Reference Number for this position is GZ54684 which is a permanent remote position offering from R450 to R550k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Java

Python

BPMN

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position