Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Business Data Analyst to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid for 3 years.
The candidate should meet the following:
- 5 years’ experience
- Agile working experience
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Role Tasks:
- Close cooperation to the business Team as well as IT Team. Clarification and documentation of the business requirements and functional description as
- well as initial design (Requirement analysis & Documentation)
- Preparation of business concept, deepen existing requirements and changes to requirements, specifying, modelling, prioritizing and validating functional solutions incl. alternative solution concepts or requirements models. Clarification of open points with the Business Team during Refinement Meetings (Overall Business concept,
- Process Analysis & Process- und Solution-design)
- Support on test execution ensuring that the requirements are implemented correctly. Supports the test team in the area of user acceptance testing, checking use cases and test cases against new and existing requirements.
- Monitoring of the implementation progress. Evaluation of the actual impact of the solution and preparation the data for stakeholder.
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
- Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing.
- Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially BMW Cloud Data Hub
- Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyse and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.
- BMW technical language skills and business process understanding
- Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
- In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding.
If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Business Objects
- Data analysis
- Business Analytics
- Business Process
- business case development
- Business Development
- data modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years