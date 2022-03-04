Business Data Analyst

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Business Data Analyst to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid for 3 years.

The candidate should meet the following:

5 years’ experience

Agile working experience

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Role Tasks:

Close cooperation to the business Team as well as IT Team. Clarification and documentation of the business requirements and functional description as

well as initial design (Requirement analysis & Documentation)

Preparation of business concept, deepen existing requirements and changes to requirements, specifying, modelling, prioritizing and validating functional solutions incl. alternative solution concepts or requirements models. Clarification of open points with the Business Team during Refinement Meetings (Overall Business concept,

Process Analysis & Process- und Solution-design)

Support on test execution ensuring that the requirements are implemented correctly. Supports the test team in the area of user acceptance testing, checking use cases and test cases against new and existing requirements.

Monitoring of the implementation progress. Evaluation of the actual impact of the solution and preparation the data for stakeholder.

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools

Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing.

Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially BMW Cloud Data Hub

Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyse and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.

BMW technical language skills and business process understanding

Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence

In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organization

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding.

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward you application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Business Objects

Data analysis

Business Analytics

Business Process

business case development

Business Development

data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

