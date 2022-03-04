Digital Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Company Description:

The client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Their aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for producing automated reporting and analytical solutions to support business operations and business strategy.

Key Performance Areas:

• Work closely with the digital marketing team to understand our digital customers

• Produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends

• Track and review performance of all areas to ensure targets are met

• Track, review and analyse performance to ensure targets are met, variances are identified, investigated, and explained

• Produce accurate daily and weekly reports and explain movements and trends

• Leverage the data to find new ways of looking at customer behaviour and solutions to business challenges

• Run ad-hoc in-depth analysis across different data sources

• Understand the business process to create new analysis that will highlight areas for improvement

• Develop and roll out test strategies in line with the marketing plan and ensure test campaigns are rigorously structured so that significance of results is not jeopardised

• Develop analytics to review resource planning and discover opportunities to increase efficiency

• Develop analytical models to drive sales opportunities within the customer base and improve contact strategies

• Work with BI and Product owners to find automated solutions to streamline operational processes

Requirements:

• Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in analysing data

• MS Excel proficiency

• SQL query writing skills is essential

• Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)

• Strong willingness to learn

• Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis

• Ability to critically analyse and problem solve

Benefits:

• Flexible benefits to structure your own package

• Creative agile work environment

• Flexible working hours

• Café and lounge area

• Staff restaurant with a variety of healthy meal options

Our Values:

• Keep Innovating – we have the courage to contribute new ideas and turn those ideas into reality.

• Think like an entrepreneur – we treat the business like it’s our own.

• Keep it real – we are mindful of the impact of our words and actions.

• Raise the bar – we strive to deliver excellence in everything that we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position