The Role: An innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, with an office in San Francisco has an exhilarating opportunity for a Front-end Software Engineer.
We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. The successful candidate will be working remotely in an exciting and dynamic environment.
Skills and Experience:
- At least 5 years?? work experience in front end development
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.
- Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.
- At least 2 to 3 years?? experience the following:
- React
- React Hooks
- TypeScript
- Redux
- Styled Components
- Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
- Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
- Innovative at the core
- Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.
Key Accountabilities:
- Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.
- Design, build and maintain usable web applications.
- Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.
- Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.