The Role: An innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, with an office in San Francisco has an exhilarating opportunity for a Front-end Software Engineer.

We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. The successful candidate will be working remotely in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Skills and Experience:

At least 5 years?? work experience in front end development

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.

At least 2 to 3 years?? experience the following: React React Hooks TypeScript Redux Styled Components

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core

Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Key Accountabilities:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

