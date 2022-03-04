Front-end Software Engineer

Mar 4, 2022

The Role: An innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, with an office in San Francisco has an exhilarating opportunity for a Front-end Software Engineer.

We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. The successful candidate will be working remotely in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Skills and Experience:

  • At least 5 years?? work experience in front end development
  • Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.
  • Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.
  • At least 2 to 3 years?? experience the following:
    • React
    • React Hooks
    • TypeScript
    • Redux
    • Styled Components
  • Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
  • Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
  • Innovative at the core
  • Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.
  • Design, build and maintain usable web applications.
  • Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.
  • Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Learn more/Apply for this position