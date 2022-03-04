Full Stack Developer

Full Stack developers seeking a new venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results representing on of the leading groups in the Automotive space. We have a great venture just for you. Location: GautengMin years of experience: 10+ years Java development, Backend and Frontend Development. Tasks and responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes.
- Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in daily stand-ups.
- Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.
- Develop code that is readable, extendable, reusable, scalable, and optimized for performance.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance
- Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.
Skills and experience required:- Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+- Functional Java- J2EE- JEE 5 +- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)- JSON- XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)- Postman / SoapUI- EJB2/3 / CLI- SOAP- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs- Servlets- Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2- Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or- Spring MVC- HTML- CSS 2, CSS3
Let’s get those applications across.
Desired Skills:
- Full stack
- Javascript Framework
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Backend Development
- Full Stack Development
- Front-end
- MVC Framework
- AngularJS
- Nodejs
- JQuery
- HTML5 Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years