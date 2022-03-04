Full Stack Developer

Mar 4, 2022

Full Stack developers seeking a new venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results representing on of the leading groups in the Automotive space. We have a great venture just for you. Location: GautengMin years of experience: 10+ years Java development, Backend and Frontend Development. Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes.
  • Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups.
  • Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.
  • Develop code that is readable, extendable, reusable, scalable, and optimized for performance.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
  • Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance
  • Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.

Skills and experience required:- Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+- Functional Java- J2EE- JEE 5 +- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)- JSON- XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)- Postman / SoapUI- EJB2/3 / CLI- SOAP- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs- Servlets- Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2- Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or- Spring MVC- HTML- CSS 2, CSS3

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • Javascript Framework
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Backend Development
  • Full Stack Development
  • Front-end
  • MVC Framework
  • AngularJS
  • Nodejs
  • JQuery
  • HTML5 Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

