Full Stack Developer

Full Stack developers seeking a new venture where you can present your skills and achieve phenomenal results representing on of the leading groups in the Automotive space. We have a great venture just for you. Location: GautengMin years of experience: 10+ years Java development, Backend and Frontend Development. Tasks and responsibilities:

Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes.

Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in daily stand-ups.

Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.

Develop code that is readable, extendable, reusable, scalable, and optimized for performance.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance

Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.

Skills and experience required:- Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+- Functional Java- J2EE- JEE 5 +- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)- JSON- XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)- Postman / SoapUI- EJB2/3 / CLI- SOAP- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs- Servlets- Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2- Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or- Spring MVC- HTML- CSS 2, CSS3

Let’s get those applications across.

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Javascript Framework

TypeScript

JavaScript

Backend Development

Full Stack Development

Front-end

MVC Framework

AngularJS

Nodejs

JQuery

HTML5 Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position