Full Stack Developer – Contract

Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Minimum of two years of experience as a full-stack developer with the ability to develop web applications, mobile apps, and desktop applications.
- At least two years of programming experience.
- Experience with Angular preferable (Web development JavaScript Frameworks), Flutter Android/ IOS/ Web, .Net Core & Azure Cloud
Advantageous:
- Azure DevOps, Agile Methodologies, TDD – Test Driven Design, Trunk based development, Core technologies: Angular Material for web components, Ionic android/ IOS, Azure AD B2C (Oauth 2)
- Advanced patterns: Domain-driven design, Flutter State Management: Bloc, Provider, Angular State Management: NGRX
Requirements:
- Responsible for developing solutions that are flexible, extensible, and efficient
- Experience with working with frameworks and libraries like Angular 2, ReactJS, VueJS, and Ionic is an added advantage.
- Coding experience in Java,C#,jQuery,Node.js,AngularJS,Express JS,MongoDB,AWS,Azure,Docker and so on.
- Expertise in web technologies, Angular preferable (Web development JavaScript Frameworks), Flutter Android/ IOS/ Web, .Net Core & Azure Cloud