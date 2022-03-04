Gas Technician at Barloworld Equipment

Key outputs:
- Quickly and efficiently deal with all customer equipment breakdowns.
- Compile accurate customer equipment analyses reports.
- Working with the contract Manager to develop TCO’s and repair options.
- Effective relationships with internal and external customers and principals and effective self management and performance ownership.
- To carry out planned and unplanned maintenance on customer sites with regards to Gas Engines.
Qualification, Experience and Competencies
- Relevant qualification – Qualified Power System Technician.
- Matric.
- Power Generation.
- Gas Engine Experience, experience in managing warranty process and 5 years practical experienceSound PC knowledge(MS Office). Drive, Stress Management and Resilience. Mechanical and electrical reasoning. Judgement and Decision-making and Customer Responsiveness.
Desired Skills:
- Qualified Power System Technician
- Gas Engines
- Power Generation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric