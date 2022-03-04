Gas Technician at Barloworld Equipment

Mar 4, 2022

Key outputs:

  • Quickly and efficiently deal with all customer equipment breakdowns.
  • Compile accurate customer equipment analyses reports.
  • Working with the contract Manager to develop TCO’s and repair options.
  • Effective relationships with internal and external customers and principals and effective self management and performance ownership.
  • To carry out planned and unplanned maintenance on customer sites with regards to Gas Engines.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

  • Relevant qualification – Qualified Power System Technician.
  • Matric.
  • Power Generation.
  • Gas Engine Experience, experience in managing warranty process and 5 years practical experienceSound PC knowledge(MS Office). Drive, Stress Management and Resilience. Mechanical and electrical reasoning. Judgement and Decision-making and Customer Responsiveness.

Desired Skills:

  • Qualified Power System Technician
  • Gas Engines
  • Power Generation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

