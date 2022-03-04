Huawei launches FTTR solution

At the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), Huawei launched innovative gigabit fibre-to-the room (FTTR) solutions.

The solutions extend fiber to every room and aim to build an all-optical base for smart homes and digital enterprises, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi 6 coverage in each room and creating a brand-new digital life experience.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, global digital transformation has accelerated. Home broadband services have shifted from HD video-based entertainment to multi-center services such as immersive XR experience, online office, and whole-house intelligence.

Enterprise services have also migrated to the cloud. User experience is poor due to disadvantages of the traditional network solutions, such as low bandwidth, high roaming latency and unmanageable Wi-Fi network. At the same time, Wi-Fi Internet access and fiber networking gradually become the mainstream technologies.

“Increasingly, consumers value the quality of their broadband connection, rather than just price,” says Stephen Wilson, principle analyst at Analysis Mason, speaking at Mobile World Congress. “If operators can tap into this change in consumer perceptions and desires, they will be successful. FTTR won’t only allow operators to meet these needs, but also to develop new kind of connectivity offers, for example, with speed guarantees.”

In this context, Huawei launched the FTTR solutions, which will also be available in South Africa.

For home users, the FTTR for Home solution which consists of the Huawei main FTTR, edge FTTR, transparent fibres, and other optical network components.

This solution has the following highlights:

* Full coverage: Fibers are routed to each room, and the industry-leading Huawei Wi-Fi 6 technology is used to achieve a tested rate of 1 200Mbps in each room.

* Full roaming: An innovative smart roaming technology is used to implement one network for an entire house. The roaming handover time is less than 20ms, ensuring seamless handover anytime anywhere.

* Full management: Intelligent O&M is provided to support real-time monitoring of Wi-Fi network status, one-click detection, and remote recovery.

* Full green: Ultra-flexible transparent fibers are used as the networking media which are corrosion-resistant, cost-effective, and environment-friendly, and have a service life of up to 30 years. Huawei main and edge FTTRs also help save power consumption by 20%.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, Huawei launched the FTTR for SME solution which consists of Huawei FTTR enterprise optical gateways, photoelectric composite cables, and optical network components.

This solution has the following highlights:

* Ultra-high concurrency: Bring gigabit Wi-Fi to every room and ensure seamless handover when users move. NAT hardware forwarding supports 300 concurrent online users.

* Easy deployment: The point-to-multipoint (P2MP) technology is used for flexible expansion, reducing fibers by 30%. The four-in-one main gateway is easy to install and integrates optical and electrical functions. Edge gateways do not need a separate power supply and support plug-and-play.

* Easy management: The network is visible and manageable, and supports one-click detection, segment-based speed test, and remote Wi-Fi optimisation.

The Huawei FTTR solutions not only improve Internet access experience for home and SME users, but also build unique competitiveness for operators. FTTR can help build a single network for homes and enterprises and expand new broadband services for operators.

“In the future, our concept is that fibre will connect everywhere,” says Jeffrey Zhou, president: optical access network products at Huawei. “Fibre is a strong transmission medium for broadband from 1Gbps to 100Gbps. Fibre is also green, lowing carbon production as a result of connection by 30%. FTTR will therefore build and create new business models for our customers.”