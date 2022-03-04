INTEREMEDIATE C# BACKEND DEVELOPER – JHB – R360k at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that deals with fixing Mobile Solutions to businesses.

You will need to create the structures and deployment to IIS and understand Cross Platform development with .Net Core 3.1. You will need to maintain MS SQL Databases and Create optimised queries that are performant. Yu will mostly be working closely with the Front-End developers to create a perfect synergy.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been

C#

Web API

.Net Core 3.1

MS SQL Server

OOP

SOLID

Python would be nice to have

Linux OR Mac would be a great asset

Reference Number for this position is FM53328 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R360k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

OOP

C#

solid

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

