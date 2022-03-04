Intermediate C# Developer – REMOTE – R480k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A bespoke product shop that specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) is looking for a skilled Intermediate C# Developer to join their technically advancing team.

Requirements:

IT related degree

3-5 years’ experience as a C# Developer

C#

JavaScript

MVC

Angular

Reference Number for this position is TRA53963 which is a permanent and remote based position, offering a cost to company salary of R480k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

