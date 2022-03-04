Intermediate C# Developer – REMOTE – R480k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A bespoke product shop that specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) is looking for a skilled Intermediate C# Developer to join their technically advancing team.
Looking to play an integral part in complex projects? Then grab this opportunity and APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- IT related degree
- 3-5 years’ experience as a C# Developer
- C#
- JavaScript
- MVC
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree