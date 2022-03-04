Java Architect (Netherlands)

Mar 4, 2022

Our client, A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is on the hunt for a Java Architect.

Technical Stack:

  • Min 4 years Java
  • Native/Bilingual Afrikaans (Interview will be conducted in Afrikaans)
  • J2EE
  • JQuery
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Docker/Kubernetes

Role Requirements:

  • The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.
  • Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.
  • Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.
  • Coach and mentor team members.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

