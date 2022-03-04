Java Architect (Netherlands)

Our client, A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is on the hunt for a Java Architect.
Interested? Read further!
Technical Stack:
- Min 4 years Java
- Native/Bilingual Afrikaans (Interview will be conducted in Afrikaans)
- J2EE
- JQuery
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Docker/Kubernetes
Role Requirements:
- The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.
- Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.
- Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.
- Coach and mentor team members.
Apply now and let’s get your future started!
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree