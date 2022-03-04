Java Architect (Netherlands)

Our client, A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is on the hunt for a Java Architect.



Technical Stack:

Min 4 years Java

Native/Bilingual Afrikaans (Interview will be conducted in Afrikaans)

J2EE

JQuery

Spring

Hibernate

Docker/Kubernetes

Role Requirements:

The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.

Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.

Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.

Coach and mentor team members.



Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

