Java Developer

Mar 4, 2022

Our client, a global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is actively on the hunt for a Java Developer.

Technical Stack:

  • Min 4 years Java
  • Native/ Bilingual Afrikaans speaker
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Docker/ Kubernetes

Role Tasks:

  • Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex
  • multi-tier applications.
  • Enhance existing applications.
  • Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
  • Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

