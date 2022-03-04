Java Developer

Our client, a global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is actively on the hunt for a Java Developer.

Technical Stack:

Min 4 years Java

Native/ Bilingual Afrikaans speaker

Maven

Jenkins

Spring

Hibernate

Docker/ Kubernetes

Role Tasks:

Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex

multi-tier applications.

Enhance existing applications.

Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.

Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

