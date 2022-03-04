Our client, a global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting, is actively on the hunt for a Java Developer.
Interested? Read on!
Technical Stack:
- Min 4 years Java
- Native/ Bilingual Afrikaans speaker
- Maven
- Jenkins
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Docker/ Kubernetes
Role Tasks:
- Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex
- multi-tier applications.
- Enhance existing applications.
- Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
- Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.
Apply today, change your life for tomorrow!
Desired Skills:
- java
- maven
- jenkins
- spring
- hibernate
- docker
- kubernetes