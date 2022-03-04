Java Developer Senior

Mar 4, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing J2EE based systems.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:

  • A relevant IT Degree, Diploma, or Engineering Degree

Experience& Skills:

  • 2 – 4 years software development experience in a financial services environment
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage
  • Experience in an agile work environment
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

  • J2EE
  • EJB
  • JMS
  • JSP
  • JSF
  • GWT
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • JPA
  • Hibernate
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Pentaho Spoon
  • BIRT Reports
  • Spring
  • Spring Batch
  • Spring Boot
  • Spring Cloud
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • GIT
  • Gradle
  • GitLab Pipelines
  • Jenkins
  • HTML / JavaScript / CSS
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • BPEL
  • Web services
  • WebSphere Process Server
  • WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
  • MEAN stack (Mongo, [URL Removed] Angular, NodeJS)
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

More advantage skills

  • Exposure to Docker
  • Experience with Micro-services
  • Spring-Boot experience
  • Experience with Test Automation

Duties

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.
  • The successful candidate will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including Spring Boot and
  • Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.
  • As a development shop we strive to adopt new technologies and paradigms as and were it fits in with our environment and strategic directives.

Competencies Required

  • Quick, enthusiastic, and steady learner with good communication skills
  • Systematic and analytical way of working
  • Structured, conscientious, and result-oriented approach to work
  • Flexible attitude and ability to integrate into existing structures
  • High degree of reliability, personal responsibility, and pro-activity
  • Calm, stress-resistant, open, and friendly personality
  • Good sense of humour and ample team spirit
  • Keen interest in technology
  • Willing to share, coach and mentor team members and peers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
During your first 90 days we will expect you to:

  • Build relationships with fellow team members (developers, BA’s, QA & SM), your line manager, and stake holders outside the team, such as operational support analysts, as well as other developers within the community of practice.
  • Develop an understanding of the Companies Collective Investments business on a high level.
  • Getting familiar & competent with our development frameworks & standards within the team.
  • Understand our deployment pipelines & DevOps practices.
  • Deploy a change into the production environment, with the support of fellow team members where necessary.
  • Understand our way of work & collaborate in the team according to expectations.

