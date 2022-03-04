Java Developer Senior

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing J2EE based systems.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

A relevant IT Degree, Diploma, or Engineering Degree

Experience& Skills:

2 – 4 years software development experience in a financial services environment

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage

Experience in an agile work environment

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

J2EE

EJB

JMS

JSP

JSF

GWT

SOAP

REST

JPA

Hibernate

WebSphere Application Server

Pentaho Spoon

BIRT Reports

Spring

Spring Batch

Spring Boot

Spring Cloud

Docker

Kubernetes

AWS

GIT

Gradle

GitLab Pipelines

Jenkins

HTML / JavaScript / CSS

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

BPEL

Web services

WebSphere Process Server

WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

MEAN stack (Mongo, [URL Removed] Angular, NodeJS)

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

More advantage skills

Exposure to Docker

Experience with Micro-services

Spring-Boot experience

Experience with Test Automation

Duties

The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.

The successful candidate will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including Spring Boot and

Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.

As a development shop we strive to adopt new technologies and paradigms as and were it fits in with our environment and strategic directives.

Competencies Required

Quick, enthusiastic, and steady learner with good communication skills

Systematic and analytical way of working

Structured, conscientious, and result-oriented approach to work

Flexible attitude and ability to integrate into existing structures

High degree of reliability, personal responsibility, and pro-activity

Calm, stress-resistant, open, and friendly personality

Good sense of humour and ample team spirit

Keen interest in technology

Willing to share, coach and mentor team members and peers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

During your first 90 days we will expect you to:

Build relationships with fellow team members (developers, BA’s, QA & SM), your line manager, and stake holders outside the team, such as operational support analysts, as well as other developers within the community of practice.

Develop an understanding of the Companies Collective Investments business on a high level.

Getting familiar & competent with our development frameworks & standards within the team.

Understand our deployment pipelines & DevOps practices.

Deploy a change into the production environment, with the support of fellow team members where necessary.

Understand our way of work & collaborate in the team according to expectations.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

