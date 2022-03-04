Java Developer Senior

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- The position will give the successful candidate an opportunity to apply his or her technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to a create service-based environment; and reducing current platform dependencies. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing J2EE based systems.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- A relevant IT Degree, Diploma, or Engineering Degree
Experience& Skills:
- 2 – 4 years software development experience in a financial services environment
- Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage
- Experience in an agile work environment
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
Sound technical proficiency in the following:
- J2EE
- EJB
- JMS
- JSP
- JSF
- GWT
- SOAP
- REST
- JPA
- Hibernate
- WebSphere Application Server
- Pentaho Spoon
- BIRT Reports
- Spring
- Spring Batch
- Spring Boot
- Spring Cloud
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- AWS
- GIT
- Gradle
- GitLab Pipelines
- Jenkins
- HTML / JavaScript / CSS
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- BPEL
- Web services
- WebSphere Process Server
- WebSphere Integration Developer (IID)
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- MEAN stack (Mongo, [URL Removed] Angular, NodeJS)
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
More advantage skills
- Exposure to Docker
- Experience with Micro-services
- Spring-Boot experience
- Experience with Test Automation
Duties
- The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.
- The successful candidate will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including Spring Boot and
- Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.
- As a development shop we strive to adopt new technologies and paradigms as and were it fits in with our environment and strategic directives.
Competencies Required
- Quick, enthusiastic, and steady learner with good communication skills
- Systematic and analytical way of working
- Structured, conscientious, and result-oriented approach to work
- Flexible attitude and ability to integrate into existing structures
- High degree of reliability, personal responsibility, and pro-activity
- Calm, stress-resistant, open, and friendly personality
- Good sense of humour and ample team spirit
- Keen interest in technology
- Willing to share, coach and mentor team members and peers
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
During your first 90 days we will expect you to:
- Build relationships with fellow team members (developers, BA’s, QA & SM), your line manager, and stake holders outside the team, such as operational support analysts, as well as other developers within the community of practice.
- Develop an understanding of the Companies Collective Investments business on a high level.
- Getting familiar & competent with our development frameworks & standards within the team.
- Understand our deployment pipelines & DevOps practices.
- Deploy a change into the production environment, with the support of fellow team members where necessary.
- Understand our way of work & collaborate in the team according to expectations.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree