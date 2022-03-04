Junior Data Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Company Description:

Or client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Their aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for producing automated reporting and analytical solutions to support business operations and business strategy.

Responsibilities:

• Work closely with senior marketing planners to drive key metrics such as response rate, marketing efficiency and ROI

• Track and review performance of all areas to ensure targets are met

• Setup measures and track strategic initiatives

• Run ad-hoc in-depth analysis across different data sources

• Understand the business process in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas for improvement

• Develop analytics to review resource planning and discover opportunities to increase efficiency

• Develop analytical models to drive sales opportunities within the customer base and improve contact strategies

• Take the lead on assigned or self-initiated projects for the ops area from inception to execution

• Serve as a soundboard for Operations Managers relating to challenges and solutions for their specific areas

• Work with BI and Product owners to find automated solutions to streamline operational processes

Requirements:

• Mathematics or Statistics related degree (preferred)

• Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in analysing data

• MS Excel proficiency

• SQL query writing skills is essential

• Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)

Benefits:

• Flexible benefits to structure your own package

• Creative agile work environment

• Flexible working hours

• Café and lounge area

• Staff restaurant with a variety of healthy meal options

Values:

• Keep Innovating – we have the courage to contribute new ideas and turn those ideas into reality.

• Think like an entrepreneur – we treat the business like it’s our own.

• Keep it real – we are mindful of the impact of our words and actions.

• Raise the bar – we strive to deliver excellence in everything that we do.

