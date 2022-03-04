Junior – Mid Swift Developer (CPT/PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN Imagination-focused Mobile Platform seeks a passionate Junior – Mid Swift Developer to join its team and help assist with the development and maintenance of its iOS app. Working alongside other Developers, you will work on the different application levels, so they require a dedicated team player with a commitment to collaborative problem solving, continuous learning and improvement and delivering of quality products. You will require at least 1-year Mobile Development work experience, have proficiency in Swift, Cocoa Touch, iOS Core frameworks, experience with third-party libraries and APIs and deploying apps to the app store and knowledge of backend integration with mobile apps.

DUTIES:

Work with the Development team and UI Designer to build new iOS app features from a Figma specification.

Collaborate with the Development team and UI Designer as needed to refine proposed app features.

Identify potential issues and fix bugs.

Improve app performance.

Maintain the code base.

Test new code before release.

Review other Developers’ code.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 1 year working experience in Mobile Development.

Proficiency in Swift and Cocoa Touch.

Experience with iOS Core frameworks.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Working knowledge of trends and emerging technologies in the Mobile Development landscape.

Experience in deploying apps to the app store and monitoring performance.

Knowledge of APIs and backend integration with mobile apps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for Software Development and learning new technologies.

Proven ability to innovate and problem-solve.

Able to self-manage and work independently.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

