Network and Security Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Omni-channel Retailer seeks a technically strong Network and Security Specialist whose core role will be setting up computer networks, maintaining them, and offering technical support to users where necessary. On the hardware side, you will be expected to perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as firewalls, routers, switches and access points. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role and be proficient in HP, Cisco, Fortinet and Extreme.

DUTIES:

Firewall Administration –

Establish the needs of users and monitor user access and security.

Troubleshoot and resolve problems in the following areas: Firewall policy, routing, ipsec VPN.

Switch/LAN Administration –

Have a working knowledge on VLANS, LACP, STP, ACL’s, IP subnetting, DHCP, DNS and address translation.

Troubleshoot and resolve problems in the following areas: Cable problems, incorrect VLAN assignments, Network loops and routing.

Firmware upgrade and configuration backup.

Wireless Administration –

Have a working knowledge on authentication methods, interference, frequencies, managed as well as unmanaged access points.

General Network Maintenance –

Maintain firmware versions on network devices.

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure network integrity and security.

Control access permissions and privileges.

Maintain and control configuration archives of all network equipment.

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future network growth.

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a similar role.

HP, Cisco, Fortinet, Extreme experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Network

Security

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position