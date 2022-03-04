Our client is looking for a Nitro Workflow Developer (Intermediate to Snr)
Role Description
- Provide guidance with process design.
- Design, develop, and test automation workflows.
- Deploy process components
- Support the launch and implementation of workflow solutions.
- Create process and end-user documentation.
- Assure the quality of the automation (QA processes).
- Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects.
- Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented.
- Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions.
- Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed.
- Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business processes.
Experience required
- 4+ years’ experience on Workflow tools K2, IBM BPM, Tibco etc.
- 2+ years’ experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java, JS, .Net.
- Cloud implementations highly advantageous
- Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language).
- Able to design technical specification documents for Workflow projects.
- Experience developing and consuming APIs (highly advantages)
- Experience with Agile development methodology and Devops.
- Experience with Databases (SQL or NoSQL) often preferred.
- Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning preferable
- Understanding of workflow-based logic.
- Strong attention to detail and analytical skills.
- Superior time and project management skills.
- Ability to present technical details to non-technical audiences.
- Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods.
- Ability to work through ambiguous situations.
- Excellent presentation, verbal, and written communication skills.
- Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed.
- Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment and prioritize the most critical tasks and projects.
- Experience in Content Management service highly advantages
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- VB Script
- Ruby
- JS
- Net
- C/C
- K2
- IBM
- BPM
- Tibco
- HTML
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate