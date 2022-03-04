Nitro Workflow Developer

Mar 4, 2022

Our client is looking for a Nitro Workflow Developer (Intermediate to Snr)

Role Description

  • Provide guidance with process design.
  • Design, develop, and test automation workflows.
  • Deploy process components
  • Support the launch and implementation of workflow solutions.
  • Create process and end-user documentation.
  • Assure the quality of the automation (QA processes).
  • Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects.
  • Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented.
  • Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions.
  • Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed.
  • Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business processes.

Experience required

  • 4+ years’ experience on Workflow tools K2, IBM BPM, Tibco etc.
  • 2+ years’ experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java, JS, .Net.
  • Cloud implementations highly advantageous
  • Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language).
  • Able to design technical specification documents for Workflow projects.
  • Experience developing and consuming APIs (highly advantages)
  • Experience with Agile development methodology and Devops.
  • Experience with Databases (SQL or NoSQL) often preferred.
  • Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning preferable
  • Understanding of workflow-based logic.
  • Strong attention to detail and analytical skills.
  • Superior time and project management skills.
  • Ability to present technical details to non-technical audiences.
  • Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods.
  • Ability to work through ambiguous situations.
  • Excellent presentation, verbal, and written communication skills.
  • Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed.
  • Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment and prioritize the most critical tasks and projects.
  • Experience in Content Management service highly advantages

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Python
  • VB Script
  • Ruby
  • JS
  • Net
  • C/C
  • K2
  • IBM
  • BPM
  • Tibco
  • HTML
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position