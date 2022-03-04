Nitro Workflow Developer

Our client is looking for a Nitro Workflow Developer (Intermediate to Snr)

Role Description

Provide guidance with process design.

Design, develop, and test automation workflows.

Deploy process components

Support the launch and implementation of workflow solutions.

Create process and end-user documentation.

Assure the quality of the automation (QA processes).

Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting projects.

Work directly with stakeholders to capture business requirements and translate them into technical approaches and designs that can be implemented.

Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the solutions.

Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours and participate in an on-call rotation as-needed.

Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business processes.

Experience required

4+ years’ experience on Workflow tools K2, IBM BPM, Tibco etc.

2+ years’ experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Ruby, Java, JS, .Net.

Cloud implementations highly advantageous

Basic programming knowledge on HTML, JavaScript (or any scripting language).

Able to design technical specification documents for Workflow projects.

Experience developing and consuming APIs (highly advantages)

Experience with Agile development methodology and Devops.

Experience with Databases (SQL or NoSQL) often preferred.

Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning preferable

Understanding of workflow-based logic.

Strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

Superior time and project management skills.

Ability to present technical details to non-technical audiences.

Excellent problem solving/analytical skills and complex troubleshooting methods.

Ability to work through ambiguous situations.

Excellent presentation, verbal, and written communication skills.

Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed.

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment and prioritize the most critical tasks and projects.

Experience in Content Management service highly advantages

